Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

