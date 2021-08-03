Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $2,066,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $305.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.76. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $178.68 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,157 shares of company stock worth $8,000,175 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.07.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.