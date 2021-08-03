Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Lamb Weston has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NYSE:LW opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

