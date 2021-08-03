Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
Lamb Weston has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
NYSE:LW opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $86.41.
In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
