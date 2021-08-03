Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $197.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

