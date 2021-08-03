Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,080 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Landcadia Holdings III worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCY opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

