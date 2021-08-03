Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LABP) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 3rd

Landos Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:LABP) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Landos Biopharma had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Landos Biopharma’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LABP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ LABP opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.60.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

