Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. 9,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,928.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,195 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $22,614,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,880,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 67.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

