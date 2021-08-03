Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.19. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,928,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,756. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

