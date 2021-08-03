Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $10.36 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,738 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 2.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,317. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

