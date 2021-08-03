Lathrop Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,799 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises 2.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,123,000 after buying an additional 232,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. 109,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,906. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

