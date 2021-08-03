Lathrop Investment Management Corp Invests $231,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $307.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.06. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $186.23 and a fifty-two week high of $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.11.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

