Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 480 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 95.1% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 75.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $983,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $5,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $778,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.14. 140,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

