Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 758,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Laureate Education by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

LAUR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,731. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

