Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$38.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.43.

TSE:RUS traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.71. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$17.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9928496 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at C$4,873,621.34. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

