Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$38.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.
RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.43.
TSE:RUS traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.71. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$17.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at C$4,873,621.34. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
