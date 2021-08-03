Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.43 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

LEE stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

