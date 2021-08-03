Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,433. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $430.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,700,196.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 9,854 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $186,043.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,210,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,607,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,366 in the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEGH shares. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

