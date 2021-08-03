Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.
NYSE:LEG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 45,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.