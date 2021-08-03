Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 45,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

