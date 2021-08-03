Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

