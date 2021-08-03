Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LGRDY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. 34,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49. Legrand has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

