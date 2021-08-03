Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-$6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.35-$6.65 EPS.

NYSE LDOS traded down $11.72 on Tuesday, reaching $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus increased their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

