LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $165,256.27 and $18.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006263 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000077 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

