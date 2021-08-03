LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Update

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPTH stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a P/E ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.36. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

