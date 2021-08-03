Lightstreams (PHT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.17 million and $399.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00807549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00094936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040934 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

