Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,410 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOKB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $233,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of LOKB opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.