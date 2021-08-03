Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LIZI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 279,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,530. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14. Lizhi has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $16.75.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 67.36% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lizhi by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

