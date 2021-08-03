Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.67

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 47.08 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £33.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

