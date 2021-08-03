LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,400 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 534,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 133.3% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

LMPX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,129. LMP Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

