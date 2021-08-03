Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.56.

TSE:L opened at C$84.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$84.47. The firm has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$77.37.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

