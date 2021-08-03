Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.31

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.31 and last traded at C$86.05, with a volume of 136645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on L. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4899997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

