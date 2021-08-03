Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $297.04 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Loopring has a market capitalization of $297.04 million and $25.43 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00061700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00806868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00094031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,789,482 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.