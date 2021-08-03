Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

LL stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.