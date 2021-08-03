Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

TSE LUG opened at C$11.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.97. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.11 and a twelve month high of C$12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

