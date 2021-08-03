Lunyr Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,126.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $433,541.72 and approximately $10,126.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00810103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00095180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040833 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

