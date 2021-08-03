Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $79.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.52.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lyft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 636,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 772.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 697,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

