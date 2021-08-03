M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises 1.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.63. 106,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

