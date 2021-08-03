M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.14. The stock had a trading volume of 204,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $223.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $191.72 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,146 shares of company stock worth $109,882,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

