M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $880.21. 20,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,998. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $876.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

