Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 1,226 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,169. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

