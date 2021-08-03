Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 1,923 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

