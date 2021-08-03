Madison Wealth Partners Inc Invests $214,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

