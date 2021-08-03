Madison Wealth Partners Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. 8,664,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80.

