Madison Wealth Partners Inc Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,722. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $284.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

