MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.10

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.10 and last traded at C$24.80, with a volume of 79075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. CIBC raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.94.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 442.32. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.91.
In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,018,420. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162.
About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
