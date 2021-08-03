MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.10

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.10 and last traded at C$24.80, with a volume of 79075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. CIBC raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 442.32. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.91.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.2521486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,018,420. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

