Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

