Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after buying an additional 311,305 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

