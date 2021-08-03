Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 772 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $661.80 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $679.45.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

