Man Group plc Buys New Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,251 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.