Man Group plc Grows Position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 103,034 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

TACO opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $309.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

