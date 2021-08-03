Man Group plc Has $491,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

