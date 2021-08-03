Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 196.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 196.33 ($2.57).

A number of brokerages have commented on EMG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 202.10 ($2.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 535.27. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.80 ($2.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

